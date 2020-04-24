Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear

OKCPS: Playgrounds, campuses remain closed to the public

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although state leaders have announced plans to reopen the state, officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools are reminding the public that school campuses and playgrounds are still closed.

District officials say they are keeping in line with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt’s emergency order and are reminding residents that school campuses, playgrounds, and athletic fields are all closed until further notice.

Security guards are asking anyone found on school property to leave immediately, unless you are picking up a meal, instruction packet, or to use the Wifi during designated hours.

If you see someone suspicious at or near a school site, call 587-SAFE.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter