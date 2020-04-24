OKCPS: Playgrounds, campuses remain closed to the public

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although state leaders have announced plans to reopen the state, officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools are reminding the public that school campuses and playgrounds are still closed.

District officials say they are keeping in line with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt’s emergency order and are reminding residents that school campuses, playgrounds, and athletic fields are all closed until further notice.

Security guards are asking anyone found on school property to leave immediately, unless you are picking up a meal, instruction packet, or to use the Wifi during designated hours.

If you see someone suspicious at or near a school site, call 587-SAFE.