OKCPS proceeds with plan to bring back Pre-K, Kindergarten students, small groups of students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools‘ superintendent announced a plan to return Pre-K and Kindergarten students to campus, as well as small groups of students who had already returned to campus.

OKCPS leadership reviewed their Return to Campus Plan to determine whether it is safe to re-open buildings for all students, according to Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent.

School officials reviewed multiple data points and had conversations with public health partners.

Upon those actions, they released the following plan:

• Proceed with the plan to bring back PK and K on October 19 in an A/B setting provided we transition back to Orange Level 1

• Bring back small groups of students who had already returned to our campuses. This will include;

– Resume 90-minute (optional) curricular and co-curricular afterschool activities as of October 5

– Resume all high school athletics and extracurricular activities on October 5

– Resume in-person instruction for students with special needs who were in a self-contained classroom on October 19

– Resume the OKCPS Children in the Workplace program on October 19

• Bring all district staff back to work 5 days a week in-person on October 19

• Adjust our plan to bring 1st – 12th grade students back for in-person learning in an A/B setting at the start of the 2nd 9-weeks on November 9

“As always, the health and safety of our students and staff is our priority and we are grateful for your continued flexibility and patience,” McDaniel said.

LATEST HEADLINES: