OKCPS raises guest teacher pay

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is raising pay for guest teachers in response to staffing struggles amid the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

School district officials increased OKCPS’ COVID stipend from $40 to $70 per day for guest teachers. The stipend is in addition to the daily standard rate.

OKCPS’ guest teacher daily rates are now as follows:

Certified $80 + COVID Stipend of $70 = $150

Bachelor’s Degree $65 + COVID Stipend of $70 = $135

High School Diploma $55 + COVID Stipend of $70 = $125

Guest teachers who work five consecutive days qualify for a $100 bonus.

The stipend will come from federal funds.

“We are hopeful that this increase, which has been made possible by federal stimulus dollars, will encourage anyone interested in serving students as a guest teacher to apply to work with OKCPS,” school officials said.

The Omicron variant has caused a tidal wave of positive COVID-19 cases, causing scores of teachers, staff members and students to be absent.

The district briefly shifted all students to virtual learning in response to the sharp rise in absences.

“OKCPS has remained focused on our health and safety practices from the onset of the pandemic and we know that a layered approach to mitigation is our best way to keep our schools open and keep our students learning together in-person,” school officials said.

District safety mitigation efforts include the following:

All staff and students are required to wear a face covering while on any OKCPS campus or in a district vehicle. OKCPS will provide a mask to anyone who needs one.

District crews clean high touch surfaces multiple times a day. In addition to this, every other month, every school will be sprayed with an antimicrobial shield that lasts for 90 days.

Every classroom and workspace has an active ionization system. These systems have a 99.4% kill rate for the virus and refresh the air about every 12 minutes, similar to the systems on airplanes.

Families and staff are expected to report positive COVID-19 cases and exposures which allows for site-based contact tracing. Coordinated by a central team of experts, every school has at least two staff members trained to identify any risk of spread when there are positive Covid cases in our schools.

We offer free rapid COVID-19 testing to our staff, including our guest teachers, and students at multiple locations across our district.

