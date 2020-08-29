OKCPS school year begins Monday with virtual learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students will return to virtual class when the fall semester begins for Oklahoma City Public Schools on Monday.

“The district knows that students and families are anxious to begin the school year and while things will be different due to the ongoing pandemic, OKCPS wants families to know that we are striving to make this transition to virtual learning as seamless as possible. District leaders and staff spent the summer preparing and would like to thank our families for their patience while we developed new processes and contingency plans,” an OKCPS news release states.

Online Learning

The following online learning options are available to OKCPS students:

Teacher-led Remote Learning where students will use technology to learn from home but they will still interact with their teacher and classmates in online group settings in real-time. OKCPS will re-evaluate this option after the first 9 weeks in hopes of bringing students and teachers back together in the classroom as soon as it is safe to do so. The other option is called e3 Online Learning which will be 100% virtual learning. This model will be self-paced, student-led learning with the help of an OKCPS mentor teacher, but students can still choose to participate in extracurricular activities on campus if they’d like to. Current OKCPS families must use our Parent Portal to opt into e3 Learning, and we have reopened our transfer window for out-of-district families who may be interested in coming to OKCPS for the e3 Online Learning program.

School district officials encourage students to log onto their devices before Monday to familiarize themselves with the online format.

“They will log on to Clever on www.okcps.org and then click on Canvas. Please note that content will not appear in Canvas until noon on Sunday,” the news release states.

Enrollment, Devices and Connectivity

Students who still need to enroll can do so by visiting www.okcps.org/backtoschool or by contacting the student’s school directly.

OKCPS will assign a device to all students within the district. Pre-K through second grade students will each be assigned an iPad. Third through twelfth grade students will each receive a Chromebook.

“Most students picked up their learning devices last week and can contact their school if they still need to get one. A student must enroll first to be assigned to a device,” the news release states.

OKCPS is also helping students obtain wifi access if needed.

Meal Service

Schools will serve “Grab & Go” breakfast and lunch curbside between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be available to all OKCPS students age 18 and under at no cost.

Families will need to provide either their student’s ID number or proof of enrollment when picking up meals, starting Monday.

Families are asked to wear a mask or face covering and social distance when picking up meals.

“If families have trouble getting to our sites to access meals, they are encouraged to notify their principal,” the news release states. “Visit www.okcps.org/meals for more information.”

The school district provided over 1.4 million meals from the time schools closed in March through the Summer Meal Program in July. The meal program resumed on Aug. 10, serving over 240,000 meals in the last three weeks.

Helpful Tips and Hotlines

School officials anticipate students feeling nervous about online learning, so the school district has made a school checklist to ensure families are ready for day one.

The checklist has information about school supplies, school start times, links to device video tutorials, help with devices and more.

Click here for the checklist.

OKCPS has also set up hotlines to assist students, families and staff while navigating the new virtual environment. Those hotlines are as follows:

587-FEEL Staff, students and families are welcome to call this hotline if they need mental health support.

58-STUDY This hotline was set up to help students with questions about their curriculum.

Visit www.okcps.org/backtoschool for more information.

Helpful Learning Tips: “Preparing for Online Learning”

Day One Checklist and Video Tutorials: www.okcps.org/checklist

