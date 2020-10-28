OKCPS schools, offices closed & no virtual learning on Thursday due to widespread power outages

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will be closed on Thursday and virtual learning is suspended for that day.

School district officials are making Thursday a non-instruction day because of the ongoing power outages that are still widespread in the metro area, according to an OKCPS news release that was issued Wednesday afternoon.

“This means our students and teachers will NOT be expected to participate in remote learning,” the news release states.

The lost class time will be made up on Friday, May 28.

All school district activities, as well as curbside meal service, are cancelled for Thursday.

School buildings and offices will be closed Thursday. Staff members are granted an “Inclement Weather Day.” Employees who have questions are advised to contact their supervisor.

“District officials will continue to provide updates as needed through social media, phone and text messages and on OKCPS.org,” the news release states.

