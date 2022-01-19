OKCPS shifts 2 campuses to virtual learning

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma City Public Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools administrators are moving two schools to temporary virtual learning amid ongoing staffing issues.

Students who attend Taft Middle School at the Linwood campus and all Mary Golda Ross Middle School students will learn virtually on Thursday.

Those students will log into Canvas for virtual asynchronous learning.

Families of those students are advised to watch for additional details from their child’s school.

All other OKCPS students are to continue in-person learning.

OKCPS students returned to in-person learning on Tuesday after being shifted to virtual learning due to several teacher, staff and student absences brought on by a COVID-19 surge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter