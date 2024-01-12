OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Friday that it will shift to remote learning today due to extremely low wind chill temperatures.

According to Oklahoma City Public Schools, due to extremely low wind chills, students will learn from home Friday, January 12th. Students should log-in and learn asynchronously on their own from home via Canvas.

Activities have not been canceled. Students and families should contact their coaches or school for more information regarding activities.

All OKCPS school buildings will be closed, but administrative offices will remain open.

District officials will keep you updated as needed through social media, phone and text messages and on www.OKCPS.org.