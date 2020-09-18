OKCPS: Some students being left behind in virtual learning setting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thousands of students across the state wait to head back to in-person classes, officials say many local students are being left behind in the virtual learning plan.

In July, the Oklahoma City Public School Board voted to delay the start of the school year from Aug. 10 to Aug. 31 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, the district decided to begin the school year virtually for the first nine weeks.

“We cannot in good conscience advocate for a traditional return to school. The safest way to educate, as identified by the CDC, is virtually, so we would propose starting the school year virtually for at least the first nine week. “ said Jason Brown, OKCPS Deputy Superintendent.

Now, district leaders say many students are being left behind in the virtual classroom.

Three weeks into the school year, officials say 5.5 percent of Oklahoma City Public School students haven’t even logged on for class.

The district is set to decide whether or not to continue with virtual learning later this month.

LATEST STORIES: