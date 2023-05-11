OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools said one of its special education teachers is on paid administrative leave after he was arrested during a recent prostitution sting.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, 40 people were arrested during a two-day prostitution sting operation the first week of May.

Among those arrested was 47-year-old Paul Martin, a special education teacher at Capitol Hill Middle School.

Paul Martin. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to the arrest report, Martin drove up to an undercover officer posing as a sex worker on the evening of May 3 and negotiated a price to pay in exchange for sex.

After agreeing to pay $40, officers on scene arrested him on a Offering to Engage in Prostitution complaint.

Oklahoma City Public Schools issued the following statement:

Yesterday afternoon, Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) received a report of potential inappropriate conduct by a teacher at Capitol Hill Middle School, indicating they were in violation of district policy. At this time, we believe this conduct was outside of school hours. These allegations are now being investigated by OKC Police and OKCPS. As is routine in these situations, the teacher has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the result of our investigation. Because this is a personnel issue, we cannot provide any further comment at this time. OKCPS