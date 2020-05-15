OKCPS student wins new car for having perfect school attendance

The high school student who won a Chevy Spark for perfect school attendance was announced during a live virtual event.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Public Schools student was awarded a new car for having perfect school attendance.

Emilio Ramirez, a Classen High School student, won a Chevy Spark for his perfect attendance, according to an Oklahoma City Public Schools news release.

The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools and Hudiburg Auto Group awarded Ramirez the car as part of The Foundation’s Driving Attendance program.

“Research shows that students who attend schools regularly are more likely to graduate. We are excited to have this program that incentivizes our kids to strive for perfect attendance,” said Mary Mélon President & CEO of The Foundation for OKCPS. “As a reminder, finalists who did not win the car this year still have the same opportunity as other OKCPS students to win a car with this program next year.”

Ramirez was one of 10 finalists randomly selected from qualifying students.

The winner was announced during a Facebook Live virtual event.

“To become one of the 10 finalists, participating students had to have no absences or tardiness for any part of the day that the student was scheduled to be in attendance at school, with the exception of documented school business or school-related activities. Since the school buildings closed early this year due to coronavirus, attendance closed at the end of the third nine weeks,” the news release states.

All 10 finalists were given a prize package sponsored by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cox, Oklahoma Shirt Company, OnCue, Sonic, Tinker Federal Credit Union, IPGI and the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“I want to give a shoutout to all 860 students who, at one point or another, had perfect attendance during the school year. We know that attendance leads to better things,” OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel said. “We are extremely proud of our students. You 10 students have made purposeful decisions to attend school and that is going to take you a long way in your lives. We’re proud of you and wish we had 10 cars sitting out there.”

Click here for more information about the Driving Attendance program.

Click here for video of the event.