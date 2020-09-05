OKCPS teacher, former DHS worker wanted by police, accused of stealing money intended for kids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Department of Human Services Case Worker and current Oklahoma City Public Schools teacher was charged in Oklahoma County for allegedly deceiving people into giving her money which she said was meant for expenses for foster children.

Thirty-year-old Zanade Morgan has a warrant out for her arrest in Oklahoma County.

She’s charged with nine counts, including “obtaining property by trick/deception or a false representation/pretense.”

According to court documents, Morgan allegedly asked for more than $2,000 over a series of different occasions, under the pretenses that the money would go towards anything from court fees, to eye glasses for foster children, even parenting classes. Investigators say Morgan kept all of the money for herself.

The crimes allegedly happened in 2018 and charges were originally filed in 2019 as misdemeanors and later dismissed in 2020.

They were refiled, some as felonies, on Sept. 2.

DHS tells KFOR that Morgan was terminated in 2019 after the alleged crimes were discovered.

They say, “OKDHS employees provide help and hope to one in four Oklahomans each year and our agency maintains very high standards and expectations for our employees. These offenses are inexcusable and do not represent our agency or the more than 6,000 employees across the state who work tirelessly to support their fellow Oklahomans. We are proud of our Office of Inspector General for quickly discovering and reporting these offenses so Ms. Morgan can be held accountable for her actions. Ms. Morgan was terminated from OKDHS service on Jan. 22, 2019. Prior to her termination, she was on paid suspension starting on Nov. 1, 2018 pending the outcome of the investigation.”

After Morgan was fired from DHS, she went to work for the Oklahoma City Public School System as a math teacher at Emmerson South Mid-High School.

OKCPS tells KFOR they were unaware of any charges against Morgan until Friday, after we asked if she was employed by the district.

They provided the following:

“Today, Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) was made aware of the charges filed against Ms. Zanade S. Morgan. Ms. Morgan is currently employed by OKCPS as a math teacher at Emerson South Mid-High School. As is routine in these situations, the employee has been placed on administrative leave while OKCPS conducts an internal investigation. All inquiries regarding this case should be made to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Because this is a personnel issue, we cannot provide any further comment at this time.” OKCPS

KFOR went to Morgan’s listed address to ask her about the allegations, however, she was not home.

KFOR also tried calling her, but the number listed was disconnected.

At last check, Morgan had not yet been arrested.

RECENT HEADLINES: