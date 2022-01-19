OKCPS teams up with online tutoring program for free services to students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As schools across the state are dealing with absences related to COVID-19, the Oklahoma City Public School District has made a plan to help students at home.

OKCPS announced an agreement with TutorMe to provide more than 35,000 K-12 students with free access to the company’s online tutoring service for the 2021-2022 school year.

Organizers say TutorMe has more than 15,000 tutors available anytime to help with more than 300 subjects. Students can pair up with a private tutor for a one-on-one lesson.

“Implementing TutorMe gives our students access to a vetted education professional tutor anytime they need help, in any subject, at their fingertips,” said Neal Kellogg, director of educational technology services. “Students will easily be able to access this resource through our online learning management tool. This resource will be a game changer for OKCPS students, especially when students are working independently or in an asynchronous learning environment. OKCPS is proud to offer this high level of academic support to our students at no cost to our families and we encourage our students and families to take full advantage of what TutorMe has to offer.”

The virtual classroom provides interactive features like a text editor, code editor, two-way audio/video chat, screen sharing, and a virtual whiteboard. Each session is also archived, so students can access past lessons anytime.

“TutorMe has been on the frontline of online education assistance well before the pandemic arrived, providing top-notch tutors and on-demand academic support to ensure students never feel lost,” said TutorMe’s co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter. “The community of students, staff, and families at Oklahoma City Public Schools can rely on TutorMe to provide 1-on-1 learning during critical times of need and beyond.”

For more information about TutorMe, please visit TutorMe.com.