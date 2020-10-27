OKCPS to be closed Wednesday because of ongoing power outages

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday because of recurring power outages caused by icy weather conditions.

The school district issued a news release Tuesday afternoon stating that Wednesday will be a non-instructional day.

“This means our students and teachers will NOT be expected to participate in remote learning. Instead, this instructional time will be made up on Thursday, May 27, 2021,” the news release states.

All OKCPS buildings and offices will be closed Wednesday. Also, All school district activities and curbside meal service are also cancelled on Wednesday. All staff are given an “Inclement Weather Day.”

Employees are advised to reach out to supervisors who have questions, according to the news release.

“District officials will continue to keep you updated as needed through social media, phone and text messages and on OKCPS.org,” the news release states.

