OKCPS to host in-person enrollment events

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will host in-person enrollment events.

OKCPS is conducting the in-person enrollment events for families who do not have internet access or who may need help with the registration process, according to an Oklahoma City Public Schools news release.

In-person registration will be conducted at all schools according to the student’s last name on the following dates and times:

OKCPS in-person enrollment dates and times

“Families who have more than one student in OKCPS are encouraged to enroll all of their children at their oldest child’s school,” the news release states.

All visitors must wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth. Visitors will also be required to go through a temperature check station, according to the news release.

School officials will have additional safety measures in place to protect both families and staff members.

Contact your child’s school directly if you have a question about the in-person enrollment process. Click here for the OKCPS school directory.

