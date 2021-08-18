OKCPS to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kid gets COVID vaccine at Connecticut Children's

(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for middle and high school students as well as staff across the district in the coming weeks.

“OKCPS continues to do everything in our power to maintain a safe learning and work environment,” said Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel.

Through a partnership with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, OKCPS will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at all of its middle and high schools, which will allow all students who are interested to be fully vaccinated by Fall Break.

Students under the age of 18 must obtain consent from a parent or guardian.

Find your school below to sign up your student for their vaccine clinic.

AUGUST / SEPTEMBER: Vaccine Opportunities

1st DOSE Thursday,  August 261st DOSE Friday,  August 271st DOSE Thursday,  September 21st DOSE Friday,  September 3
2nd DOSE Thursday,  September 232nd DOSE Friday,  September 242nd DOSE Wednesday, September 292nd DOSE Thursday,  September 30
Emerson North >  9 – 10 a.m.NW Classen HS > 1 – 4 p.m.Emerson South > 9 – 10 a.m.Douglass HS > Noon – 3 p.m.
US Grant HS > Noon – 3 p.m.Mary Gold Ross MS > 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.Capitol Hill HS > Noon – 3 p.m.FD Moon MS > 1 – 4 p.m.
Jefferson MS >  1 – 4 p.m.Taft MS > 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.Capitol Hill MS > 1 – 4 p.m.Star Spencer > Noon – 3 p.m.
Roosevelt MS > 1 – 4 p.m.Webster MS > 1 – 4 p.m.

SEPTEMBER / OCTOBER: Vaccine Opportunities

1st DOSE Thursday, September 91st DOSE Friday, September 101st DOSE Thursday, September 16
2nd DOSE Wednesday, October 62nd DOSE Thursday, October 72nd DOSE Friday, October 8
Putnam Heights > 9 – 10 a.m.Classen SAS @NE > Noon – 3 p.m.Southeast High School > Noon – 3 p.m.
John Marshall HS > Noon – 3 p.m.Classen SAS MS >  1 – 4 p.m.Southeast MS > 1 – 4 p.m.
John Marshall MS > 1 – 4 p.m.Belle Isle Enterprise 7-8 > 1 – 4 p.m.Wheeler MS > 1 – 4 p.m.
Belle Isle Enterprise 5-6 > 1 – 4 p.m.

Staff members at elementary schools can sign up for a middle or high school in their feeder pattern or at one of the staff-only clinics.

STAFF-ONLY VACCINE CLINICS

1st DOSE Monday, September 20, 20211st DOSE Tuesday, September 7, 2021
2nd DOSE Monday, October 18, 20212nd DOSE Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Operations Center 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.Clara Luper Center  3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Vaccine clinics are only open to OKCPS students and staff.

Along with access to the vaccine, OKCPS will continue to offer free in-house COVID-19 testing to students and staff via BinaxNOW Rapid Testing Kits.

As always, OKCPS is grateful to our incredible staff members and public health partners who are working to make testing and vaccination available. Let’s all continue to do our part to keep our kids healthy and learning together in our buildings!

Dr. Sean McDaniel
Superintendent

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter