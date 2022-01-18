OKCPS to return to in-person learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools students will return to in-person learning Wednesday, except for two grades at a middle school.

OKCPS officials said fifth and eighth grade students from Mary Golda Ross Middle School will be the only students not returning to in-person classes on Wednesday.

“Due to ongoing staffing challenges, 5th and 8th graders from Mary Golda Ross will remain in virtual asynchronous learning tomorrow and should watch for additional details from your child’s school,” school officials said Tuesday

Classes districtwide were moved to virtual learning last week amid a sharp rise in teacher, staff and student absences caused by the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

“District officials have been diligently monitoring data in hopes to bring students back for in-person learning as soon as we could adequately sustain a safe and meaningful learning environment,” school officials said.

OKCPS families and staff are advised to do the following:

Remain vigilant with health and safety practices to keep our students learning together in-person on our campuses.

Maintain contingency plans for virtual learning just in case we are forced to quickly shift again.

Take learning devices and any other materials home each day to be ready for asynchronous learning should it become necessary.

Continue reporting positive cases and exposure to their school or supervisor as this data is critical for district leaders as they make decisions and assess our ability to safely conduct school.

Take advantage of an OKCPS COVID-19 testing site by visiting: www.okcps.org/Page/6807