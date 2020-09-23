OKCPS to serve supper, snacks at curbside pickup sites

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families in Oklahoma City will now be able to get supper and a snack at designated meal sites.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma City Public School District received a USDA waiver that allowed the district to be able to serve meals at no cost to any child under the age of 18.

Officials say enrollment and ID are not needed.

Breakfast, lunch, supper, and the snack are available at all OKCPS sites from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It is so important during these unprecedented times to ensure kids are being fed. We are so excited to be able to provide an entire day’s worth of nutritionally balanced meals, and a snack, to all children 18 and under in the community,” said School Nutrition Services Director, Shonia Hall. “We also want to remind families that meal service is not just for low-income families and that participating actually helps keep the meal program funded. We don’t ever want our families to think they are taking a meal from another child who may need it more because that is not the case. Our staff loves helping save caregivers time by removing the stress of preparing meals.”

