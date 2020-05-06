OKCPS transitioning to Summer Meal Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is transitioning to the district’s Summer Meal Program next week.

Beginning May 13, summer meals will be available at 23 sites on weekdays through June 30, excluding Memorial Day – May 25.

The district will provide “Grab & Go” breakfast and lunch at no cost under the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) to individuals aged 18 and under. IDs, proof of residence or proof of enrollment are not required.

A “hot meal” curbside option will be offered at a number of sites during the Summer Meal Program and both breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time.

Meal-site locations and times have changed.

All meal pick-ups will occur outside schools or at regional locations via a district vehicle. Look for OKCPS signage. No students or families will be allowed in the building.

Families can pick up meals using the designated “walk-up” line or by using the drive-thru service at each meal site. Families are asked to continue to practice social distancing at all times while picking up meals.

School Curbside Grab & Go Hot Meal Service Locations: 10 a.m. to noon

Adams Elementary – 3416 SW 37 th St. 73119

– 3416 SW 37 St. 73119 Adelaide Lee Elementary 424 SW 29 th St. 73109

424 SW 29 St. 73109 Arthur Elementary – 5100 S Independence 73119

– 5100 S Independence 73119 Britton Elementary – 1215 NW 95 th St. 73114

1215 NW 95 St. 73114 Frederick Douglass High School – 900 N Martin Luther King Ave. 73117

900 N Martin Luther King Ave. 73117 Heronville Elementary School – 1240 SW 29 th St. 73109

– 1240 SW 29 St. 73109 John Marshall Middle School – 2401 NW 115th Terrace 73120

2401 NW 115th Terrace 73120 Kaiser Elementary – 3101 Lyon Blvd. 73112

– 3101 Lyon Blvd. 73112 Martin Luther King Jr. – 1201 NE 48 th St. 73111

– 1201 NE 48 St. 73111 Prairie Queen Elementary – 6609 S Blackwelder 73159

– 6609 S Blackwelder 73159 Quail Creek Elementary – 11700 Thornridge Road 73120

– 11700 Thornridge Road 73120 Roosevelt Middle School – 2401 NW 115th Terrace 73120

– 2401 NW 115th Terrace 73120 Spencer Elementary – 8900 NE 50 th St. 73084

– 8900 NE 50 St. 73084 Thelma R. Parks Elementary – 1501 NE 30 th St. 73111

– 1501 NE 30 St. 73111 US Grant High School 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave. 73119

School Curbside Grab & Go Service Locations: 10 a.m. to noon.

Eugene Field Elementary – 1515 N Klein 73106

– 1515 N Klein 73106 Monroe Elementary – 4810 N Linn 73112

4810 N Linn 73112 Shidler Elementary – 1415 S Byers 73125

1415 S Byers 73125 Willow Brook Elementary – 8105 NE 10th St. 73110

Off-Site Grab & Go Service Locations

Youngs Park – 4610 S. Youngs 73119 – 10:00 am to 10:45 a.m.

– 4610 S. Youngs 73119 – 10:00 am to 10:45 a.m. Wiley Post Park – 2021 S. Robinson Ave. 73109 – 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

– 2021 S. Robinson Ave. 73109 – 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Woodson Park – 3403 S. May Ave, 73119 – 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

– 3403 S. May Ave, 73119 – 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Stanley Hupfeld Charter School – 1508 NW 106th St. 73114 – 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All meal service will be suspended on May 11 and May 12, so district teams can organize meal sites and staff.

In the event of rain or inclement weather, off-site locations will close and school locations may close or modify pick-up. Families are asked to monitor OKCPS’ website and social media for information on any changes to our meal service due to weather.

OKCPS is looking for volunteers who would like to help with serving meals to families.

If you are interested in volunteering, complete and submit this form.

In order to volunteer, community members must complete the volunteer form. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to not go directly to a meal site to inquire. Meal service teams have been told to turn people away and direct them to the form.