OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After Friday night’s deadly shooting at a high school football game in Choctaw, district leaders at Oklahoma City Public Schools have reviewed and updated their safety and security policies for athletic events.

“Any time we see something unfold on the news like we did at Choctaw, we have a lot of concern,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent. “People reach out to us, and they want to know, are my kids safe at school?”

Gunfire broke out in the third quarter of the Choctaw vs. Del City football game.

Three people were shot. A 16-year-old Midwest City High School student was killed, while the two other people were sent to the hospital.

“We believe that schools ought to be the safest place on earth and that’s what we strive to do,” said Wayland Cubit, OKCPS Director of Security.

At Tuesday morning’s press conference, Cubit said all OKCPS athletic event attendees will have to pass through a new weapon detection system. The district was already rolling the devices out, but Cubit said now they’ll be ready for Friday’s games.

“The new weapon detection system does not go off on phones or keys or small metal devices. It’s only set to go off for weapons,” said Cubit.

He added that school administrators will also be assigned to the entrances of games.

“To make sure that only those kids with a vested interest in the game or belong to those particular schools that are competing in that event attend those games,” said Cubit. “We want to just make sure that everybody that’s at the game has an interest in what’s happening on the field and is not there for any other purpose.”

OKCPS is also moving forward with a no bag policy at athletic events, meaning no backpacks or duffel bags. Only small purses and clutches will be allowed inside of the games.

“We’re going to make sure that we do our very best preparation as we approach the games this weekend,” said Eddie Wright, OKCPS Director of Athletics.

You can find a full list of athletic event protocols on the OKCPS website.