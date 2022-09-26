OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – INTEGRIS officials say the Bennett Fertility Institute in Oklahoma City will close its doors Dec. 31, 2022.

We regrettably confirm that the Bennett Fertility Institute will be closing as of Dec. 31, 2022. The Bennett Fertility Institute has been providing advanced fertility treatments since 1985. The physicians and clinicians at Bennett Fertility Institute have made the gift of parenthood a reality for thousands of families.

Our top priority is patient care, which includes completing fertility cycles for our patients who are currently scheduled through December. Additionally, we are committed to working with our patients to transfer their care to other highly respected fertility clinics in our market, and safely transferring all embryos, oocytes/donor eggs, and sperm currently being stored at the BFI laboratory.

INTEGRIS