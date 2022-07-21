OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say in less than two years, Oklahoma Human Services will be able to end a 13-year wait list for disability services.

In May, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill that eliminates the 13-year waiting list for Developmental Disability Services.

Oklahomans who first applied for a Medicaid waiver in 2009 are still waiting for help.

Right now, Oklahoma Human Services says over 5,100 Oklahomans are still waiting for assistance.

However, the agency says the wait is almost over.

OKDHS announced that the wait list will end in approximately 18 to 24 months.

“Thanks to our legislative partners and Governor, we now have the funds we need to end the wait,” said Secretary of Human Services Justin Brown. “We created a bold vision, and we’re overjoyed to execute on it. We are ready to work diligently and efficiently to connect families with long-awaited services they’ve so desperately needed.”

Liberty of Oklahoma is contacting more than 5,100 families who applied for the wait list by May 1, 2022.

“We’ve walked alongside these families as they’ve waited years for services to improve their loved ones’ quality of life, and we’re celebrating with them as they can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Beth Scrutchins, OKDHS division director, said. “We will work incredibly hard over the next 18-24 months to ensure every Oklahoman with developmental disabilities receives the support they need.”

For more information, visit OKDHS’ website.