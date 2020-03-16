OKDHS accepting applications for program allowing financial assistance to low-income households for home energy costs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department Human Services (OKDHS) will begin accepting online applications for a federally funded program that provides financial assistance to low-income households each year to help meet the cost of home energy.

Beginning March 17, OKDHS will begin accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)/Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP).

Eligibility

Households which have received a 72-hour cut-off notice at the time of application or an active cut-off order from their utility provider.

Written notice from their utility provider for new service establishment or service restoration with minimum requirement security deposit, carryover debt or other fees.

Written notice from their utility provider for refusing to deliver additional fuel without a minimum requirement payment.

Apply online here.

Tribal members

Households with a member who is Native American can apply for LIHEAP ECAP online or with their tribe. Households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and a tribe during the same federal fiscal year.

ECAP payment

Only one annual payment per household is allowed for LIHEAP ECAP.

Household definition

“Household” is defined as individuals living “under the same roof” with one utility meter.

Maximum monthly income guidelines:

Size of Household Allowable Monthly Gross Income

1 $ 1,316

2 $ 1,784

3 $ 2,252

4 $ 2,720

5 $ 3,188

6 $ 3,656

7 $ 4,124

8 $ 4,592

If you plan to apply, have the most recent utility bill information for your home, ID, social security number and verification of income.