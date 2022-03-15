OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Low-income Oklahomans can now apply for assistance with home energy costs.

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) is accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP). Go to OKDHSLive.org to apply.

Eligible households will be authorized for a one-time payment for the minimum amount required to resolve the crisis. The total payment is capped at $750 maximum (including both energy crisis and life-threatening medical) for each LIHEAP eligible household per federal fiscal year calendar, according to OKDHS officials.

The following criteria must be met to be eligible for the assistance program:

Households which have received a 72-hour cut-off notice at the time of application or an active cut-off order from their utility provider

Written notice from their utility provider for new service establishment or service restoration with minimum requirement security deposit, carryover debt or other fees

Written notice from their utility provider for refusing to deliver additional fuel without a minimum requirement payment

Verification from the utility provider that the household entered into a payment plan to prevent service cut off

The following information is needed when applying for ECAP:

Most recent utility bill for their home from the utility provider

ID (such as a driver’s license)

Social Security number

Verification of income

Household size

Available resources

Responsibility for payment of home energy (households are not eligible for LIHEAP if the utility bill is paid directly to the energy provider by someone who does not reside at the residence)

Households that include a Native American member can apply through either OKDHSLive.org or their tribal nation.

ECAP assistance cannot be provided through both OKDHS and a tribe during the same federal fiscal year, according to OKDHS officials.

“‘Household’ is defined as individuals living ‘under the same roof’ with one utility meter,” OKDHS officials said.

Below is a breakdown of the maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size:

Size of Household Allowable Monthly Gross Income

1 $ 1,396

2 $ 1,888

3 $ 2,379

4 $ 2,871

5 $ 3,363

6 $ 3,855

7 $ 4,347

8 $ 4,839

Applicants are advised to have their home’s most recent utility bill information, their ID, Social Security number and verification of income and available resources.

Visit OKDHSLive.org for additional information and to apply for LIHEAP/ECAP.