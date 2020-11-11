OKDHS helping fulfill wishes of children in foster care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although Christmas is more than a month away, Oklahoma Human Services is asking the community to help make the holidays a little brighter for families in need.

The department is collaborating with multiple community organizations across the state to fulfill the holiday wishes of children in state custody.

Like all children, those in foster care are anxiously awaiting their visit from Santa.

“It’s incredibly important to me that kids who are in foster care understand that they are seen and valued,” said Dr. Deborah Shropshire, OKDHS Child Welfare Director. “Like everything we do now, the holidays are going to be a time where we just have to be willing to get creative and improvise to keep the magic alive. COVID-19 has certainly impacted our work and how our community partners operate. Even though things might look a little different this year, we’re deeply thankful to the donors who continue to rally to generously support our children and families to bring joy and a sense of normal during the holiday season.”

Families who foster or are in the process of adopting and are not receiving support from an organization in their community should complete a resource request form.

Oklahomans who are looking to be connected to an organization in order to make a donation should email HolidayHope@okdhs.org or reach out to OKDHS via social media.

