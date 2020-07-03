OKDHS launches new online reporting portal for Adult Protective Services

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has launched a new online portal for the general public, community partners and law enforcement to report allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults to Adult Protective Services (APS).

The new portal, OKHotline.org, launched on July 1 and “is part of the agency’s strategy to provide one point of contact for access to OKDHS services and report allegations of maltreatment,” says OKDHS. In addition to the new portal, calls will continue to be answered at the statewide abuse hotline at 1-800-522-3511.

“It’s important for people to know about this improvement in our online reporting,” said OKDHS Aging Services Director Jeromy Buchanan. “The new portal allows better access for our numerous community partners and the general public to help us provide more help and hope to vulnerable adults who need protection from abuse, neglect and exploitation.”

According to OKDHS, in State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2019, nearly 19,000 allegations of vulnerable adult abuse, neglect and exploitation were received by Adult Protective Services (APS). Numerous community partners work with APS to provide vulnerable adults and their caretakers with access to services to help vulnerable adults who cannot protect themselves because of age or disability.

Latest stories: