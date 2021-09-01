OKDHS offices moving to appointment only visits as COVID-19 cases surge across Oklahoma

Commuters wears masks as they leave a tube station in London, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Around 100,000 people are catching the coronavirus every day in England, according to the latest Imperial College London study. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state, officials with Oklahoma Human Services say they are making changes to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.

Beginning Wednesday, all visits to OKDHS offices will be by appointment only.

“OKDHS is committed to service to our customers in the midst of this most recent surge of the pandemic, while also protecting their health and safety, as well as that of our committed workforce,” said Justin Brown, Secretary for Human Services and OKDHS director. “The decision to move to appointment only, rather than allowing for walk-ins, was not made lightly and takes into account the moderate risk level assigned by the Oklahoma State Department of Health for nearly all of Oklahoma’s counties.”

If customers cannot be served online at OKDHSLive.org or OKBenefits.org, or have difficulty with online applications, they can call (405) 522-5050 for assistance or to schedule an appointment.

Officials say they are trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by screening for symptoms and will allow staff to serve customers via phone, if possible.

“The Centers for Disease Control and the Oklahoma State Department of Health guidance includes social distancing, masking and vaccinations as the most effective tools to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Brown. “We continue urge our customers and workforce alike to follow this guidance to keep themselves and others with whom they come into contact safe. We have a real opportunity to play our part in slowing the spread of COVID while serving our communities at the same time. I’m thankful for our staff’s commitment to their neighbors as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”