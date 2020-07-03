OKDHS seeking public comment on Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) is seeking public comment about the federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP. The program helps low income households pay for their home energy needs.
LIHEAP components:
- The Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP) provides assistance for households with a verifiable energy crisis, including the loss of heating or cooling which may cause a life-threatening medical situation. Open enrollment for the program begins each year in mid-March. Open enrollment for life-threatening medical is accepted year round.
- Non-emergency summer cooling program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the energy company that provides the main source of cooling for the household. Open enrollment begins each year in June.
- Non-emergency winter heating program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the energy company that provides the main source of heating for the household. Open enrollment begins each year in December.
LIHEAP eligibility requirements are based on:
- Income
- Household size
- Available resources
- Responsibility for payment of home energy (households are not eligible for LIHEAP if the utility bill is paid directly to the energy provider by someone who does not reside at the residence)
Maximum monthly gross income allowed
Household Size and Allowable Monthly Gross Income:
- 1 – $1,354
- 2 – $1,832
- 3 – $2,311
- 4 – $2,790
- 5 – $3,269
- 6 – $3,748
- 7 – $4,227
- 8 – $4,705
Public comment about the program is open from July 1 to August 15. Comments should be emailed to Liheap2@okdhs.org or submitted by letter to Oklahoma Human Services, Attention LIHEAP, PO Box 25352, Oklahoma City, OK, 73125-0352.
Latest stories:
- U.S. Army, PSO sign lease for proposed energy resilience project at Fort Sill
- World War II Vet and grandson share graduation stage in a touching moment
- Newsfeed Now: Diver gets hooked; boy calls 911 to save sister
- Still need to file? Tax assistance offered to eligible Oklahomans as deadline approaches
- Doctor breaks down impact a vaccine will have on children suffering from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome related to COVID-19