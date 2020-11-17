OKDHS seeks public feedback on Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is inviting community members to provide feedback on the federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIHEAP helps low income households pay for home energy. Members of the public can submit comments on the program from Nov. 2, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, according to an OKDHS news release.

Individuals wishing to submit a public comment about LIHEAP can do so in an email sent to Liheap2@okdhs.org or by letter to Oklahoma Human Services, Attention LIHEAP, P.O. Box 25352, Oklahoma City, OK 73125-0352.

“LIHEAP provides winter heating, energy crisis and summer cooling assistance to eligible low-income households during specific application periods throughout the year,” the news release states.

LIHEAP components consist of the following:

The Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP) provides assistance for households with a verifiable energy crisis including the loss of heating or cooling. Open enrollment for the program begins each year in mid-March. Energy crisis assistance for households with a life-threatening medical situation is accepted year round.

situation is accepted year round. The non-emergency summer cooling program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the energy company providing the main source of cooling for the household. Open enrollment begins each year in June.

The non-emergency winter heating program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the energy company providing the main source of heating for the household. Open enrollment begins each year in Dec.

LIHEAP eligibility requirements are based on the following:

Income

Household size

Available resources

Responsibility for payment of home energy (Households are not eligible for LIHEAP if the utility bill is paid directly to the energy provider by someone who does not reside at the residence.)

