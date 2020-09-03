OKDHS to now help developmentally disabled Oklahomans who’ve waited for state help over 12 years

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services now has the funds to help community members who have been on the state’s Developmental Disabilities waiting list for over 12 years.

The Oklahoma Legislature directed an additional $1.9 million to be invested in the waiting list through Senate Bill 1932, according to an OKDHS news release issued on Wednesday.

OKDHS can now provide services to 270 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities currently on the waiting list.

“We are grateful to Governor Stitt and the legislature for this commitment to meet the needs of those we serve within our Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS),” said OKDHS Director and Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives Justin Brown. “Moving our customers from the waiting list to community-based services that are tailored to each individual’s needs are critical to their well-being and independence, and provides hope to their families. OKDHS will continue to advocate for the elimination of the waiting list so that all individuals can receive the services they need within their own communities.”

OKDHS is now able to help families that have been on the waiting list since June 2007.

“This funding will maintain the momentum we have gained in addressing the waiting list over the last several years.” said Senator Paul Rosino. “The commitment made in SB 1932 for a third-party assessment of everyone waiting is how we will gain long-needed and real understanding that will produce a strategy to eliminate the waiting list for Oklahomans with developmental disabilities and their families.”

Click here to apply for service through DDS.

RECENT HEADLINES: