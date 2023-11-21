OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has released the latest road construction ahead of the holidays.

SH-9 narrows to one lane at 12th Ave. S.E. in Norman Tuesday

Eastbound SH-9 will be narrowed to one lane between 12th Ave. S.E. and US-77/Classen Blvd. in Norman from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday for sign repair.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

There are no planned short-term closures affecting area turnpikes.

Ongoing Highway Construction Projects

I-35, I-44 narrowed near N. 63rd St. through 2025

The following closures are in place through 2025 for bridge reconstruction:

Eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane at I-35 through fall.

The northbound Lincoln Blvd. on-ramp to westbound I-44 is narrowed without shoulders.

The northbound I-35 off-ramp to N. 63rd St. is closed through fall.

The left lane of eastbound I-44 is closed between Martin Luther King Ave. and I-35/I-44 junction.

The westbound I-44 off-ramp to Martin Luther King Ave. is closed through March 2024.

Northbound Bryant Ave. is narrowed to one lane between 50th St. and Aluma Valley Dr. through fall.

Eastbound and westbound N. 63rd street is closed between Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. Use Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. as alternate routes.

Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between N. 50th St. and Wilshire Blvd.

Westbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane from Wilshire Blvd. to Martin Luther King Ave.

The southbound I-35 on-ramp from Bryant Ave. is permanently closed.

The westbound I-44 Service Rd. will be closed between just south of N.E. 71st St. and N. Miramar Blvd. through winter 2023

Motorists should expect congestion and delays in the area and are encouraged to plan extra travel time.

I-40 narrows at Douglas Blvd. in Midwest City through 2025

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Town Center Dr. in Midwest City and the I-240 interchange with lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures through 2025. Drivers should use caution as there are no shoulders or merge distances, or use I-240 and US-62/N. 23rd St. This is a two-year highway interchange reconstruction and 6-mile interstate widening project.

The westbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at Douglas Blvd. are closed, and westbound I-40 lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and Industrial Blvd. through spring 2024.

Drivers will be able to use the westbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at Industrial Blvd. Please note, there are new traffic signals in place at the Industrial Blvd. interchange. Drivers are urged to use extra caution in the area and expect delays or locate an alternate route.

North and southbound Westminster Rd. is closed over I-40 through February as part of ongoing work in the area. Drivers can use S.E. 59th St. and S.E. 44th St. to Anderson Rd. as a detour.

Eastbound S.E. 29th St. will be narrowed to one thru lane, a right-only turn lane and two left turn lanes at Douglas Blvd. in Midwest City through spring 2024 as part of ongoing work related to the I-40 and Douglas Blvd. interchange. Motorists are advised to use extra caution in the area as traffic adjusts to the change.

I-240 narrows at I-35 through 2025

The following closures are scheduled for east and westbound I-240, S.E. 59th St., Pole Rd. and I-240/I-35 service roads as part of a multi-phase interchange improvement project:

The northeast I-240 service road/S.E. 74th St. is closed to through traffic between Eastern Ave. and Crossroads Blvd. through January 2025

S.E. 59th St. is intermittently narrowed for construction of a new turnaround.

The eastbound I-240 off-ramp to Pole Rd. is closed permanently.

Eastbound and westbound I-240 and frontage roads will be intermittently narrowed for pavement rehabilitation.

Eastbound and westbound I-240 will be narrowed to replace a railroad bridge.

Northbound I-35 off-ramp to eastbound I-240 will be intermittently narrowed for construction of a new ramp.

Drivers can expect lane and ramp closures throughout the project, full weekend closures of I-240, as well as increased congestion in the area, especially during peak travel times.

Drivers should locate an alternate route or add additional travel time. Drivers can use I-40 as an alternate route or locate one using the Drive Oklahoma app.

SH-66 narrows in Edmond, Arcadia through 2025

SH-66 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Post Rd. in Edmond and Luther Rd. in Luther through summer 2025 for resurfacing and widening. Motorists should expect:

SH-66 to be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Post Rd. and Westminster Rd.

SH-66 to be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Anderson Rd. and Luther Rd. with a traffic signal and speed reductions.

SH-66 lanes are shifted to the south between Post Rd. and Westminster Rd. through fall.

Drivers should locate an alternate route or expect delays and use caution in the area.

US-281/Rt. 66 Bridgeport Bridge in Caddo County closed through 2024

The US-281/Rt. 66 Bridgeport Bridge over the South Canadian River in Caddo County is closed to traffic through summer 2024 for a bridge rehabilitation project. Motorists are advised to use the US-281 Business Spur (I-40 exit at mm 108) and I-40 (mm 101-108) as alternate routes.

Midwest Blvd. closes, I-240 narrowed through April

All lanes of north and southbound Midwest Blvd. are closed at I-240 through April 2024 as part of a bridge replacement project. I-240 will be intermittently narrowed with speed reductions at Midwest Blvd., between Douglas Blvd. and Air Depot Blvd., throughout the project. Drivers should use extra caution in the area.