OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is warning drivers of repair work on I-44.

OKDOT says westbound I-44 (runs south) will be narrowed to one lane between S.W. 15th St. and S.W. 20th St. from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and again from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for surface work.

Drivers should expect delays.