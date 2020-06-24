Okemah man dies in crash that critically injures Eufaula man

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Okemah man died and a Eufaula man was critically injured in a crash in Okfuskee County.

Michael LeMay, 28, of Okemah was pronounced dead on State Highway 56, two miles north of Okemah, on Tuesday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

LeMay was driving his 2018 Chevy pickup south on the highway when he was struck on his driver’s side by a 2004 Sterling tractor-trailer that was heading north, according to the news release.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 65-year-old Eufaula man, had drifted off the right side of the road and over-corrected to the left when he struck LeMay, according to the news release.

The Eufaula man was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he is listed in critical condition with multiple injuries, the news release states.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.