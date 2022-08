SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 57-year-old man has died following a crash near Cromwell.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along OK-56, just north of Cromwell in Seminole County.

Authorities say a 2013 Nissan Altima was heading southbound on OK-56 when it hit a man walking southbound in the roadway.

The pedestrian, who was identified as 57-year-old Norman Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene.