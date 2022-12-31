Photo courtesy of Oklahoma City Fire Department

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are still battling a 3 alarm fire involving a vacant shopping mall from overnight.

The fire of the vacant structure at the 4200 block of North 10th Street began last night and continues to burn, according to fire officials. This morning, crews will continue to remain on the scene and monitor the vacant structure until the fire is out. No injuries have been reported at this time.

