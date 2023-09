OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms it is responding to a report of smoke inside a church on Britton Road and Western.

Fire officials say, upon arrival the fire was located inside the chapel at Demuth Funeral and Cremations while in the process of cremating remains.

Britton Road and Western, Image courtesy KFOR

Authorities confirm the fire is out.

No further information has been released at this time.