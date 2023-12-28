NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a great weekend getaway, Japanese animation, manga, music and pop culture returns to Norman with OKiCon!

The event is set to kick-off New Year’s weekend at the Embassy Suites in Norman, December 29th-Jan1st.

OkiCon focuses on only anime. At the event you can expect almost 100 different panels, programs, concerts and performances over three days.

OKiCon, is open for all ages to enjoy a wide variety of programming all leading up to a New Year’s Eve party on Sunday night.

Adult attendees, will have a themed cash bar featuring specialty cocktails based on characters, along with a number of 18-plus after hours events such as a burlesque show, after parties, and an anime rave.

Active Military and First Responders receive a discount at the door for a day pass with valid ID.

Tickets, and the full schedule to include additional information can be found at okicon.org.