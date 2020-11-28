Okla. Dept. of Corrections locks down all facilities after inmates attacked

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) has locked down all facilities after more than 20 inmates were assaulted at three male prisons Friday afternoon.
Officials say the attacks occurred at North Fork Correctional Center, Jess Dunn Correctional Center, and Oklahoma State Penitentiary, and several of the injured were transported to hospitals.
ODOC corrections staff and agents with the Office of the Inspector General are investigating what sparked the altercations.
