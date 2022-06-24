CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials say they have solved a nearly 30-year-old Baby Doe murder case, and that the baby’s mother is behind bars, accused of killing the baby.

Meaonia Michelle Allen, 53, surrendered Friday afternoon to an OSBI special agent at the Choctaw County Courthouse on a warrant for first-degree murder – deliberate intent, according to OSBI officials.

Meaonia Michelle Allen

Allen is accused of a 1993 Baby Doe murder. She recently admitted to killing the baby, a boy, by cutting his throat, according to OSBI officials.

She was arrested after years of investigative work involving DNA analysis, as well as an interview with an OSBI special agent at the Durant Police Department on June 15.

“Shortly after providing a DNA sample, Allen admitted that she was, in fact, the biological mother of Baby Doe. During a follow-up interview a few days later, Allen admitted to cutting the baby’s throat shortly after his birth,” OSBI officials said.

A rural Choctaw County homeowner found Baby Doe dead in her yard on Dec. 8, 1993.

Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to the home, then requested OSBI assistance.

The Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and determined that Baby Doe was born alive and had died from his throat being slashed, OSBI officials said.

Agents conducted numerous interviews during the initial investigation, but the case went cold. OSBI retained Baby Doe’s DNA samples for future use.

The special agent currently assigned the Baby Doe case worked with OSBI’s Cold Case Unit, including criminalists in the Biology Unit at the OSBI Forensic Science Center, to submit Baby Doe’s DNA to Parabon Nanolabs in October 2020. Parabon specializes in using DNA technology and genetic genealogy to help law enforcement solve cases that go back decades.

Parabon sent Baby Doe’s DNA results to OSBI officials in April 2021. An OSBI team reviewed the results, pursued investigative leads and contacted Allen.

“The synergy between our agents and criminalists to solve cold cases, especially those with an unidentified victim, is to be applauded,” said Ricky Adams, OSBI Director. “Identifying the use of genetic genealogy as a tool and the work of Parabon and our internal genealogy specialist provided significant leads in this disturbing case. Baby Doe can now be properly laid to rest and his killer will be held accountable.”

Allen was booked into the Choctaw County Detention Center. She was denied bond.