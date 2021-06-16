Oklahoma 2-year-old almost dies in San Antonio accident, now back home in stable condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma two-year-old is stable Wednesday after he was hit by a car in San Antonio while visiting family in early February.

The family said their son Logan’s aunt took him outside to play one day during their visit. Logan ended up running through a gate she thought was locked and took off into the street.

Since then, it’s been a long road to recovery for the Oklahoma family and their two-year-old son. The visit to see their family turned into their worst nightmare when their baby boy was left clinging to life in a Texas hospital.

Logan as he clings to life.

Doctors at the time said he wouldn’t make it through the night. That was four months ago. However, a major plot twist to what should have been a tragic story is his miraculous recovery and the big reunion back home.

Little Logan is recovering in the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany after he and his family were stuck in a Texas hospital for two and a half months. They lost almost everything in hopes that their son would live.

“It’s about the ugliest thing you’ll ever experience,” said Jordan Gonzales, Logan’s mom.

“It felt like a piece of my heart was just grabbed and I’ve never felt anything like that before,” said Tyler Kennedy, Logan’s dad.

It’s a painstaking memory stuck in the family’s minds. The night of the incident, doctors told them to prepare for the worst and gave their son a 5 percent chance to live.

“He wasn’t even supposed to live through the night,” Gonzales said.

Logan in critical condition following the terrible accident.

The car that hit him was traveling about 30 mph, according to Gonzales. After it happened, Kennedy said he heard screaming. Before he knew it, there were paramedics on scene.

“Like, I just see a little moan, a little cry and he was posturing up, he was stiff,” Kennedy said. “The look they gave me. It was serious, they didn’t even say nothing.”

For two and a half months, Kennedy, his wife and their son were stuck sleeping in a San Antonio hospital. They left everything they had in Oklahoma behind.

“We lost pretty much everything but our car,” Gonzales said.

Logan suffered a collarbone fracture and a traumatic brain injury. Doctors were forced to remove almost half his skull due to brain swelling.

“His life was just hanging by a thread every day,” Gonzales said.

Logan recovering.

However, somehow Logan started to beat the odds.

“He just slowly started progressing,” Gonzales said.

The turnaround allowed the family to return home in early May to no jobs and no home. Both Kennedy and Gonzales stay by his side each night, trading off every now and again, hoping the good news continues to come through.

“He smiled at me. He’s there,” Kennedy said. “Gives me more reasons to feel alive, if that makes sense.”

“He’s a fighter,” Gonzales said.

Logan is beating the odds.

Though he’s in stable condition, it’s unclear how much longer Logan will be in the hospital. A stroke killed the left side of his brain, causing some other issues. Doctors are optimistic that he may be able to recover. For now, they are working at Logan’s pace, and when they feel he can go home, they will release him.

The family said they have been couch-crashing for now. They have been sleeping at friends’ and family’s houses. Tyler was able to find a job after they got back. They have a GoFundMe set up for medical expenses that can be found at gofund.me/2b3978d3. Logan also has a Facebook group for following his recovery that you can find at www.facebook.com/groups/3775280302585450/?ref=share.