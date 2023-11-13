SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A 3-year-old girl in Shawnee is recovering from a dog attack.

Because of her injuries, she now has to see a plastic surgeon and the girl’s mother claims Shawnee Animal Control is doing nothing about the pit bull that bit her daughter.

It was after dinner when a young Shawnee family took their nightly walk around the block. Out of nowhere, the family said a pit bull came from their neighbor’s home and attacked their 3-year-old daughter.

“She’s just really traumatized,” said mom, Roxanne Barker.

Roxanne Barker said her family is now terrified of walking past their neighbor’s home after they say a pit bull came running at their daughter and bit a small chunk of her nose out, along with another bite on her inner-thigh.

“All you heard was like my daughter screaming,” said Barker.

Barker said neighbors came to the rescue.

“The neighbor had a bat. The other one was trying to get the dog off my daughter… She was just like crying, screaming ‘mommy,’” said Barker.

Barker says after her daughter’s stitches come out of her nose, they will have to follow up with a plastic surgeon at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

The family said they have tried reaching out to authorities to see what’s being done, but haven’t gotten any answers.

“They’re outside. So that’s when I usually try to call the animal welfare or the police, but it’s still just like either too late or they take the dogs inside. So it’s just like it’s pointless. It’s dead end for me at the moment,” said Barker.

She said they just want to finally put an end to their daily fear of being outside.

“She’s just scared. Don’t want to be outside. Don’t want to play outside,” said Barker.

KFOR approached the home. The dog owners were not there when we tried knocking on the door, but we could hear two dogs barking inside.

Shawnee Animal Welfare referred us to the Shawnee Police Department.

The Shawnee Police Department told KFOR Shawnee Animal Welfare is investigating what led up to the bite. It will be up to the court to decide if the dog is vicious or not for further punishment.

Officials also say the dog is caught up on its rabies shots and vaccines, so the dog has been left at home to quarantine under the owner’s supervision. That means they are not allowed to go outside unsupervised or without a leash.

The family just wants to know that their children to be safe.

“Every time I go get my oldest daughter from the bus stop, she immediately starts crying because the dog is still in the neighborhood, or they haven’t done anything about it,” said Barker.

Police say the dog owners have been following the rules that have been set in place and they will continue to patrol the area to make sure they are following guidelines.