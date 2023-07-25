LATTA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasaw Nation recently recognized a big brother for his “heroic act of bravery and selflessness” when he followed his 3-year-old brother off a cliff and saved him from drowning.

According to KXII, 3-year-old Riley fell nearly 100 feet down a trail cliff and into a creek at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area on Feb. 25.

Without hesitation, 7-year-old Dakota Duke followed and rescued his little brother from the creek, despite his own injuries from the fall.

“Once Dakota got down there to Riley, he pulled Riley out of the water,” mom, Amy Branom told KXII. “There’s really not any words for it honestly.”

Chickasaw Nation Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby and Lighthorse Assistant Chief Terrance Bush present Dakota Duke with a plaque. Image courtesy Chickasaw Nation.

Chickasaw Nation Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby and Lighthorse Assistant Chief Terrance Bush presented Dakota, a Chickasaw citizen, with a plaque during a Latta Public Schools end-of-year awards ceremony May 23.

“Dakota was recognized for his outstanding bravery and warrior mindset,” Bush said. “When faced with fear and danger, Dakota chose not to run, but instead, act. Dakota chose to sacrifice himself to save his little brother and did not fear any injury he may have incurred as a result. That is a true warrior.”

After pulling Riley from the creek, the boys waited for park rangers and emergency medical personnel to safely retrieve them.

Both boy suffered severe injuries from their fall and were rushed to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

“There aren’t many adults that would have chosen to act in the same way Dakota did on that specific day,” Bush said. “Dakota could have taken many other paths when his brother fell 100 feet below, but instead he chose to jump.”

Dakota was released after receiving treatment for several lacerations on his head and severe laceration on his knee.

Riley was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit with several head and face injuries, two broken ribs, and a fractured wrist.

“Dakota put his little brother’s life ahead of his own,” Bush said. “As a police officer, I cannot help but want to recognize that mindset in Dakota. For him to have that maturity level and mindset at such a young age says a lot about who he is as a person and the lengths he will go to protect his family.”

Thankfully, Riley is back home to finish his recovery.

Way to go, big bro!