MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/KXII) – Two Ada boys are lucky to be alive after a recent heart-stopping showcase of brotherly love at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

According to KXII, 3-year-old Riley fell nearly 100 feet down a trail cliff and into a creek on Feb. 25.

Without hesitation, 7-year-old Dakota followed and rescued his little brother from the creek, despite his own injuries from the fall.

“Once Dakota got down there to Riley, he pulled Riley out of the water,” mom, Amy Branom told KXII. “There’s really not any words for it honestly.”

Riley suffered several head and face injuries, two broken ribs, and a fractured wrist. He is still in OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Dakota is back home in Ada after receiving treatment for several lacerations on his head and severe laceration on his knee.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to pay for hospital expenses.

Find the full story on KXII.