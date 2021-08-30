Oklahoma accused rapist now facing charges of hate crime, assault and battery after fight leads to new arrest

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie Police are now investigating a potential hate crime after a man allegedly attacked and threatened a woman over the weekend while out on bond for 2017 sex crime charges.

Guthrie officers were called out to Baker’s Bridge last Sunday morning.

“It’s a popular party place for younger crowd,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with Guthrie PD.

According to court documents, a woman called 911 saying a man threw a rock at her and yelled out racial slurs.

“I just got like hit by a rock … this guy’s being like really racist … he threw a rock at me … so I need help,” said the victim while talking with dispatchers.

Police say the suspect, Payton Heird had been drinking.

According to investigators, an argument broke out when Heird started throwing rocks and yelling the “n” word.

Reports say he also threatened to shoot and kill the woman.

Heird got away, but soon after, officers tracked him down.

Police say a loaded gun was found inside the truck he was in.

“Had he chose to go back to the vehicle and pull out the weapon we could be investigating a homicide,” said Sgt. Gibbs.

This was not Heird’s first run in with the law.

Court records show he was arrested in 2017 for rape and sexual abuse of a minor, he was out on bond during the recent incident.

Now, he faces more felony charges including threatening an act of violence, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Heird also faces a hate crime charge.

“In this case, yeah he was free to say these particular slurs, however, based on his actions and his verbiage together, then it becomes a hate crime,” said Sgt. Gibbs.

Guthrie police say this a good reminder to be aware of your surroundings.

“Don’t be in a place where this type of thing occurs,” said Sgt. Gibbs.

Heird is expected back in court next month.