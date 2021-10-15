Oklahoma adolescent dies in vehicle crash in Dewey County

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A juvenile from Oakwood, Okla., died in a vehicle crash in Dewey County on Friday.

The crash occurred at 3:22 a.m. Friday on E0740, less than a mile west of N2410 and less than a mile outside of Oakwood, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The juvenile, a male whose name was not released, died at the scene of the crash.

An 18-year-old Oakwood woman was taken by ambulance to Seiling Regional Medical Center in Seiling, Okla., and then flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She is stable with leg and internal torso injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

They were traveling in a 1992 Ford Ranger pickup, heading east on E0740. The vehicle struck a coyote and the driver overcorrected, swerving to the left, OHP officials said.

The pickup rolled approximately two times. The juvenile was ejected during the crash. Neither the juvenile nor the 18 year old were wearing a seatbelt, according to OHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

