OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has joined a 19 state coalition currently challenging the Environmental Protection Agency decision allowing California to illegally ban trucks.

The ban forces truckers to buy electric trucks and regulates trucking out of existence through mandating net-zero emissions standards.

The Biden Administration gave California the authority to force most buses, vans, trucks and tractor-trailers to be electric by 2035. Currently, only 2 percent of heavy trucks sold in the U.S. are electric. This in turn, makes California a major decision-maker for the future of the national trucking industry.

“Extreme climate change crusaders are willing to do any amount of damage to the fossil fuels industry, regardless of the negative impact to Oklahomans and millions of other Americans,” Drummond said. “I am pleased to join my colleagues across the nation in continuing the fight against the ceaseless federal overreach of the Biden Administration.”

California’s Advanced Clean Trucks regulation is in violation of the Clean Air Act and other federal laws.

The lawsuit, which is led by Iowa, has also been joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

Read the full petition for review here.