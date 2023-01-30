OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The state announced that it is suing the U.S. Department of Health regarding WHO’s authority over the United States.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced that he is suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to remove a regulation that allows the World Health Organization to exert its authority over the U.S.

The lawsuit states that the agency’s definition of public health emergency exceeds its scope by giving the WHO the authority to invoke emergency health powers in this country.

“This regulation is an infringement on U.S. and state sovereignty,” Drummond said. “It is particularly egregious that the Biden administration would delegate such sovereignty to the World Health Organization in light of the WHO’s many missteps during the pandemic. The WHO’s poor management, lack of accountability and alarming ties to the Chinese communist government render it less than credible. The bottom line is, no country or organization other than the United States government should have the authority to declare a health emergency and invoke the corresponding powers.”

Last year, the Biden administration refused a petition filed by Oklahoma and several other states to eliminate a part of the federal code that gave that power to the WHO.