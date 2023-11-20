OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he has filed suit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over grant funding.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, HHS suspended a family planning grant that the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has been receiving for more than 40 years.

A.G. Drummond says the Biden Administration recently reallocated Title X grant money from Oklahoma and Tennessee, and put those funds towards ‘pro-abortion groups.’

Oklahoma’s federal law states that Title X funds cannot be “used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

“Title X in no way requires abortion referrals for a State’s continued participation,” the filing says. “Rather, sans authority, HHS seeks to punish Oklahoma for the policies adopted by Oklahoma’s elected representatives to protect unborn life. HHS is interfering with rights reserved to the people and their elected representatives despite a clear federal mandate that Title X funds should not be used in programs where abortion is offered as a method of family planning.”

Governor Kevin Stitt has also voiced his support for the state’s policies and his support for Drummond’s lawsuit.

“Oklahoma stands up for life,” said Gov. Stitt. “The Biden administration’s actions to terminate our healthcare funding due to our pro-life laws is simply an abuse of power. These funds are essential to provide necessary services for Oklahomans across the state. I am glad that Attorney General Drummond has chosen to pursue legal action and I will support this effort in any way necessary.”

Officials say the complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, talks about how suspending the grant impacts Oklahomans’ access to healthcare.

“In many instances, particularly in rural Oklahoma communities, the Health Department and county health departments may be one of the only access points for critical preventative services for tens or even hundreds of miles,” the lawsuit says.

To read the full complaint, click here.