Oklahoma AG joins brief to support lawsuit challenging presidential election

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is joining a brief to support a Texas lawsuit challenging the presidential election.

The suit claims Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin made changes to election laws which skewed the results.

“I want courts to respect the democratic process, respect the United States Constitution, that says legislators set the time, place and manner of elections,” Hunter said.

The lawsuit claims the states violated the Electors Clause and the 14th Amendment. It asks the Supreme Court to require those states to hold a special election or pick a new set of electors.

Hunter says it’s an issue of election security, and claims the four states in question took away safeguards against election fraud for voting by mail.

“Other states literally removed any kind of verification from absentee ballots, receiving ballots after Election Day, which is unprecedented,” Hunter said.

Oklahoma also changed its rules due to COVID-19, allowing people to include a copy of their I.D. instead of getting their ballot notarized when voting absentee.

However, Hunter says the difference is that the change went through the legislature, and in the other states, it went through the court.

“We changed that process through the legislature. We provided that flexibility through the legislature,” he said. “You had a court overriding a legislature, which is unconstitutional​.”

The Oklahoma Democratic Party, however, disagrees, saying the presidential election is over. They are asking Hunter to drop his support the lawsuit. They also say it’s an attempt to disenfranchise voters.

“It’s embarrassing that we live in the greatest democracy that there is, and there are people who are acting like they don’t know what a democracy is,” Chair Alicia Andrews said. “When it came time for us to make the adjustments for our laws and how we vote, we did it here in Oklahoma and other states didn’t get involved. For us to turn around and get involved in a lawsuit brought by the Texas attorney general, or Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia, it’s hypocritical, it’s shameful, it’s a stunt and we need to move on.”

The full brief can be read below:

Along with Hunter, 16 other attorneys general signed the brief.