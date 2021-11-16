Oklahoma AG joins lawsuit to stop vaccine mandate on healthcare workers

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and 11 other state attorneys general filed a new lawsuit to stop the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

O’Connor says the mandate threatens to further burden the healthcare sector and patient well-being in Oklahoma, where many nursing homes and long-term care facilities are facing worker shortages.

The 12-state coalition filed the lawsuit and request for a preliminary injunction Monday in the U.S. District Court for Western District of Louisiana.

“I will not tolerate the Biden Administration threatening Oklahoma healthcare workers with their jobs after they have fearlessly braved the pandemic,” said General O’Connor. “Oklahoma is already suffering from staffing shortages, and this mandate will only worsen it, especially in rural Oklahoma.”

In addition to Attorney General O’Connor, attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia are plaintiffs in the case.