OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Tuesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the launch of an online tip form where the public can report allegedly illegal conduct related to energy costs during Winter Storm Uri.

The tipline, located on the Attorney General’s website (oag.ok.gov), states it is designed to collect information about market manipulation and any other questionable activity related to artificially inflated natural gas prices during the February 2021 winter storm.

“I encourage anyone with information about entities that may have engaged in market manipulation or other illegal activity to provide details to my office by using the tipline,” Drummond said. “As attorney general, I am committed to holding accountable bad actors and to return what was taken from ratepayers.”

Drummond announced earlier this year possible legal action against various entities he believes were responsible for soaring natural gas prices during the storm. The investigation is primarily focused on information obtained by individuals during the course and scope of employment or business dealings within the energy industry.

The Attorney General’s Office says investigators are not seeking information from household ratepayers regarding their individual gas bills at this time.

The tipline is available as an online form.